OriginTrail One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $142.33 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

