Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Up 0.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.15 and last traded at $89.35. 1,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.09.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy and Other. The Offshore segment develops and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, the U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea.

