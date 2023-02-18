Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $277,240.44 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $277,240.44 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,747.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00404315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00092014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00653772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00550912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00172439 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,968,303 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

