Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $169.28. 3,559,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

