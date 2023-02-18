Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.17.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. Palomar has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Palomar by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after acquiring an additional 769,899 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $16,239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $9,260,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.