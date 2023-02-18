Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.17.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. Palomar has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Palomar by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after acquiring an additional 769,899 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $16,239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $9,260,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

