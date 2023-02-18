PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $493.82 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,820.98 or 0.07405731 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $493.82 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00422534 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,878.18 or 0.27989403 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

