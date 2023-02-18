PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,540,000 after acquiring an additional 119,256 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $41.84 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 23.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

