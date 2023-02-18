PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

PBF Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. PBF Energy has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 79.26% and a net margin of 6.14%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

