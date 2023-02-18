PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE PRT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. 75,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $25,971.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,591,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,734.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,168.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.