Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,061,864 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.75% of TransUnion worth $85,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in TransUnion by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

