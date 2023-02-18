Pictet Asset Management SA Has $127.38 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,636,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,379,422 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AES were worth $127,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $26.23 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

AES Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus boosted their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

