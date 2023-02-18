Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 195,302 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,302 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 3.53% of Sunnova Energy International worth $89,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 561,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.