Piper Sandler Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $300.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $317.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.42 and its 200-day moving average is $306.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

