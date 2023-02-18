PlayDapp (PLA) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $136.31 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

