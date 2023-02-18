Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
PSNY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.