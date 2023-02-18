Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

PSNY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 85,599 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

