Poollotto.finance 1-Day Volume Hits $31,416.04 (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and $31,416.04 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00010127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

