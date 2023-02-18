PotCoin (POT) Price Up 132.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 132.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $921,552.51 and approximately $405.33 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00404233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00028366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,963 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.