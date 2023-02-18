Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $83.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $112,623.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,081,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $112,623.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,642 shares in the company, valued at $12,081,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,912. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI opened at $82.66 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.