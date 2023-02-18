Powerledger (POWR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $98.04 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $98.04 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00424089 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,934.06 or 0.28092453 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

