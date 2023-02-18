Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

TSLA stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $659.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

