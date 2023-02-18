Pro Reit (PRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Pro Reit Price Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Pro Reit in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
