Prom (PROM) Price Hits $5.23 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Prom has a market capitalization of $95.51 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00021285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00043679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00215283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,588.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.33495174 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,460,668.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.