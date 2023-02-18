Prom (PROM) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $96.10 million and $2.23 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00021332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00216082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,681.51 or 0.99988050 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.33495174 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,460,668.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.