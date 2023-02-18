ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading Up 5.3%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 8,365,908 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.
