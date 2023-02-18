Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,720 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Prospector Capital worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRSR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

