Prudential PLC Buys 10,301 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

