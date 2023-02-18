Prudential PLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,564.6% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 258,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,564,000 after buying an additional 251,269 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 98.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.0% in the third quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 37,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.