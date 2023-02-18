Prudential PLC Sells 1,624 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

