Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Tops $128.76 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $128.76 million and $7.70 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.50451451 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,673,997.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

