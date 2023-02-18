Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

