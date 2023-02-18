Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 191.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Articles

