QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) vs. Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Financial Comparison

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

QHSLab has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QHSLab and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

Alphatec has a consensus target price of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than QHSLab.

This table compares QHSLab and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million 0.86 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Alphatec $243.21 million 6.18 -$144.33 million ($1.54) -9.29

QHSLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -80.41% -191.35% -48.94% Alphatec -49.34% -575.45% -29.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphatec beats QHSLab on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc. operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

