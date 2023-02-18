QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 145.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.87 million and $415,559.98 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00423245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.18 or 0.28036485 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.21336136 USD and is up 6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $412,937.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.