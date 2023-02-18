QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.87 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 140.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $426,427.87 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.21336136 USD and is up 6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $412,937.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

