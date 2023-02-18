Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $322.28 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00012539 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $322.28 million and $65.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.63 or 0.06896699 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00080022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00057645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,540,968 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

