Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.04

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00012302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $317.55 million and approximately $48.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.42 or 0.06866524 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00079243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00028308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,541,758 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

