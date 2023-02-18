Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00012378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $320.38 million and approximately $60.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.30 or 0.06871302 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00079481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00028544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,541,308 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

