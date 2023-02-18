Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.72

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.72 and last traded at C$32.66, with a volume of 1062470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.03.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.