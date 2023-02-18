QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.
Several brokerages have commented on QDEL. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,935. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $120.61.
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
