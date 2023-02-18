Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Shares Down 4.4%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 14,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUISF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

