Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 36,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 743.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $100,625,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

