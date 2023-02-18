Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

