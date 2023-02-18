Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Waste Management stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

