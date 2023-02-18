Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Walmart by 65.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 67,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Walmart by 20.3% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 84,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock valued at $765,562,498. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

