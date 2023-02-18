Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 895 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of V opened at $223.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.01. The company has a market capitalization of $420.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

