Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in CSX by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.