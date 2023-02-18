Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of PG opened at $140.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

