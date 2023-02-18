Radicle Price Up 7.5% This Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $101.52 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00008456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00425454 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,932.35 or 0.28182837 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
