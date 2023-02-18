Rarible (RARI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $347,786.21

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00008615 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $30.80 million and approximately $347,786.21 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00424017 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,944.45 or 0.28087632 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.