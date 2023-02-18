Raydium Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.15 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $52.15 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,176,564 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

